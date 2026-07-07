New OTT Releases This Week: Full Streaming Guide!

Once again, it’s time to add new OTT releases from various platforms to your watchlist. There is plenty to see for everyone, from exciting documentaries to brand-new original films. This is the full list of the newest and most recent OTT releases of the week!

New OTT releases streaming this week!

July 8

I’m Not Afraid

When a 10-year-old boy stumbles upon a terrifying sight, he learns the brutal realities of life, survival, and desperation in a town on the edge.

OTT: Netflix

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo

Martin is rarely swept off his feet, but everything gets upended when two women, Verónica Pinilla and Quiebra Canto, enter his life. He goes deep into a world of party, booze, and danger.

OTT: Netflix

Nothing to Lose

Jada gave everything to become a mother, so when her young son falls ill, she will stop at nothing to find a donor and save him, no matter the cost.

OTT: Netflix

Trying Season 5

In the fifth season of the popular feel-good comedy, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) face a significant family upheaval when Kat (Charlotte Riley), the biological mother of their adopted children, Princess and Tyler, unexpectedly re-enters their lives, forcing everyone to confront difficult emotions.

OTT: Apple TV+

July 9

Little House on the Prairie

Based on the books of the same name written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, this series revolves around the close-knit family who build a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.

OTT: Netflix

Peddi

In a rural village, a determined young man rises through fierce sporting contests, confronting rivalry, pride and the weight of expectation.

OTT: Netflix

Thunder 3

Unremarkably ordinary middle schoolers, Pyontaro, Hiroshi, and Tsubame, embark on an extraordinary adventure when Pyontaro’s little sister goes missing.

OTT: Netflix

July 10

Balti

In a border town where kabaddi is everything, four champion players rule the sport and the streets. As personal rivalries and feuds emerge, their unbreakable brotherhood is tested.

OTT: Sony LIV

Ikka

Blackmailed into representing a criminal he previously put away, an attorney must compromise his morals. To save those he cherishes, he is compelled to bend every legal rule to liberate his adversary.

OTT: Netflix

Parimala & Co

A family, after committing murder, must navigate the predicament they face while trying to maintain their everyday lives.

OTT: ZEE 5

Land of Football

This Malayalam sports documentary series, which is directed by Hasif Hakeem, honors Kerala’s love of football. Land of Football explores how football has become an essential component of the state’s cultural character, from thrilling local competitions to fervently devoted fan communities.

OTT: JioHotstar

July 11

The Apartment Job

Desperate for cash, a former gang boss teams up with an aspiring lawyer to steal an apartment complex’s reserve fund — only to uncover deep corruption.

OTT: Netflix

Here is a comprehensive list of this week’s new OTT releases! What are you holding out for? Get some munchies, get into the sofa, and begin streaming right away!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.