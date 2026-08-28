Rakhi Special: Sibling Moments We All Know Too Well

Sibling relationships operate under their own peculiar rules. You can spend an entire day fighting over the smallest things and still be the first person they call when something happens. Birth order may shape parts of your personality, but no research can fully explain why brothers and sisters are such wonderfully nonsensical creatures. Rakhi is meant to celebrate this bond, yet anyone who has grown up with a sibling knows it’s anything but straightforward, full of chaotic, unforgettable sibling moments. Read on to find out if your experience echoes the same.

Everything Needs to Be Divided Equally, Yes, Everything

Whether it is a dessert that you were planning to scrumptiously have by yourself, the last chocolate that you hid in the refrigerator, midnight cravings that have you hungrily putting together some last-minute Maggi, the cake you saved for yourself, or even the number of puris on your plate, everything needs to be methodically cut or shared into equal pieces, MasterChef style. Else, all hell will break loose.

Your Clothes Are Mine, and My Clothes Are Mine Too

The universal dread of eardrums blasting because you wore something that belonged to your sibling? Thoughts and prayers for you, because there is no coming back from that.

On the contrary, siblings are the first to jump the gun when something cute makes its way into your wardrobe, regardless of whether the item looks good on them. Apparently, borrowing works one way, and you can now forget about things returning to their rightful owner. Those are the rules.

Our Experiments with Truth (Read: Kitchen)

There is a roguish appeal to cooking in the kitchen during ungodly hours that surpasses all age groups. Add your siblings to the mix, and trouble is bound to follow.

Whether you have the luxury of handed-down recipes or YouTube as your knight in shining armour, the debatable delicacies somehow invented by amateur hands, along with the confidence that oozes from curating comfort food, need to be studied.

Inside Jokes and Unspoken Communication Only Siblings Can Understand

While siblings and incessant teasing go hand in hand, as we grow older, it becomes quite noticeable that there comes a point where words will and can fall short. The not-so-silent glances we exchange could end wars if they could.

This kind of mind-bendingly nuanced communication can only be described as telepathy. While most of the time siblings pretend not to hear you when you keep talking about something important, there are situations where we have full-on conversations through expressions alone.

Family Gossip? Count Us In

What better way to bond than sharing a common, primal hatred for certain family members?

Whether you have a relative who is quite literally Sharma Ji Ka Beta, colloquially put, Rao Gari Abbayi, or the one who doesn’t comprehend personal boundaries, or the paternal aunt who stole all the property, trust that your sibling shares the same rage through and through.

Even though we do not recommend considering them your official therapist, it helps to have someone who has experienced life alongside you.

All in all, we would like to remind you to take some time to express gratitude to the siblings who love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are. Revisit those cringe sibling moments and continue to irritate them with your idiocies. Happy Rakhi!

Also read: Rakhi 2026: A Gifting Guide for Every Sibling in Vizag

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