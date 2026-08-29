Three Held for Kidnapping Four-Year-Old Girl in Visakhapatnam

Three persons were taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl from the bus stop near the railway station in Visakhapatnam after midnight on August 27.

Giving details of the case to the media on Saturday, the police said that Varalakshmi of S. Rayavaram, who has no children, offered Rs. 30,000 to two persons, Upendra and Pratibha, to kidnap a child for her. The two noticed the family sleeping on a footpath near the bus stop and took her away on a two-wheeler.

Following a complaint, the police formed teams and traced the girl, eventually tracing her to Varalakshmi. After taking all three into custody, the police handed over the girl to her parents.