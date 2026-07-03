Nathavaram Police Nab Bag Snatcher Within 3 Hours

In a swift action, the Nathavaram police have arrested an accused in a bag snatching case within three hours of receiving a complaint.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a marriage venue in Srungavaram village, Nathavaram mandal, Anakapalle district, on Friday morning.

A man allegedly snatched away a bag containing cash and gold from a relative of a bride and fled the spot.

When the woman, Rajani, called 112, the police responded immediately and swung into action. They formed teams, traced the accused, and nabbed him on the village outskirts.

The bag contained Rs. 5 lakh in cash and gold.

The accused was identified as Chittibabu of the same village.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu