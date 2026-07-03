6 Imtiaz Ali Films You Should Not Miss Out On!

Imtiaz Ali, a modern-day filmmaker and writer whose innovative storytelling method redefined romance in the current times, leaving the audience in absolute “aww”! Main Wapas Aaunga (2026), currently screening in theatres, is a romance of the past, shattered by the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan. This romantic drama evokes nostalgia for an incomplete love story. Before debuting as a director, Imtiaz Ali was associated with the theatre and dramatic society of Hindu College. His films portray characters that are absolutely flawed and on a journey of self-discovery. Here is a collection of 6 highly recommended films by Imtiaz Ali.

6 Highly Recommended Films of Imtiaz Ali!

1. Jab We Met (2007)

When a wealthy but depressed young man, Aditya, meets an extremely outgoing and talkative Geet on a random train, the duo’s journey transforms them into versions of themselves they didn’t know existed. This romantic comedy stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

OTT: Netflix

2. Love Aajkal (2009)

Yet another rom-com drama shows how, in contemporary times, Meera and Jai explore the ups and downs of their relationship while pursuing their dreams, and, in parallel, the old-school romance of Veer and Harleen from the past. The film’s narrative perfectly transitions between old and modern romance!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. Rockstar (2011)

From singing qawwalis at a dargah to becoming a global singing sensation, the typical Jat boy, JJ, becomes Jordan. However, when his lady love Heer dies, his state of grief refines him to become the most popular singer. Watch this musical drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri and discover more about his embarking journey of transformation.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Highway (2014)

When a rich business tycoon’s daughter is abducted from a petrol bunk on a highway, her life takes a surprising turn when she starts enjoying freedom and peace with her abductors. She travels in a truck to different cities and gets close to one of the kidnappers and confides in him about her troublesome childhood. Watch this film to learn more about how her road trip with these unknown men helped her discover her identity and her life.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Tamasha (2015)

A non-traditional narrative starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone portrays how individuals switch between identities defined by societal norms. This romantic drama explores not only relationships in depth but also unconventional identities that seek to break free from society’s shackles.

OTT: Netflix

6. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

This is a biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh, popularly known as Chamkila among his listeners. A film that shows how Amar chose his love for music as a career, fought against society’s odds through his heart-touching lyrics and voice, and left an unresolved mystery surrounding his assassination.

OTT: Netflix

These iconic films of Imtiaz Ali are deep, soulful narratives that break away from traditional romantic films, evaluating and revisiting roles and identities beyond the cliches, just like Main Wapas Aaunga, which you can catch in cinemas now. Do watch these 6 highly recommended films of Imtiaz Ali and let us know in the comments below what you would watch from this list!

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