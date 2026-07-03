Putting an end to uncertainty, the State government has decided to lease out the Rushikonda buildings in Vizag.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has issued a notification inviting bids from private parties to convert the Rushikonda buildings into a luxury resort or hospitality destination under an Operation and Maintenance model.

Interested firms have been asked to submit their bids by July 10.

Spanning nine acres, the buildings, gardens, walkways, parking facilities, and surrounding vacant land were built by the previous government at a whopping Rs. 450 crore.

Well-known hospitality brands Taj and The Leela Palace have expressed interest in the buildings.

It may be recalled that the Alliance government had set up a Cabinet sub-committee to recommend ways to properly use the luxurious buildings.

After several visits and obtaining public opinion, the sub-committee has recommended conversion of the buildings into a luxury resort.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu