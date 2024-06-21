It’s World Music Day, and what better way to celebrate than to get lost in a world of music-centric movies? Whether retelling the story of a star, or an ordinary person with extraordinary musical dreams, or simply backed by a really good background score – these nine movies will touch your artistic soul:

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

The film is a biographical drama about the late Punjabi pop sensation Amar Singh Chamkila. Born as Dhanni Ram on July 21, 1960, into a Dalit Sikh family in Dugri village near Ludhiana, Punjab, Chamkila rose to fame as a groundbreaking singer, songwriter, and musician, earning the moniker ‘Punjab ka Elvis.’ Tragically, at the age of 27, Chamkila, along with his co-singer and wife Amarjot Kaur and two associates, was assassinated before a performance. The movie takes viewers through the nooks and crannies of rural Punjab, showcasing Chamkila’s struggles and aspirations in the Punjabi music industry.

Streaming platform: Netflix

2. Purple Rain

In this 1984 classic, Prince exhibits his unparalleled talent as a pop-rock icon—part charming, bike-riding crooner, part electrifying guitarist. The movie, drenched in purple hues and high-energy performances, shows Prince as a young musician riding the highs and lows of life as challenges, including a rival singer, love, an abusive home, and more crop up.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Bandish Bandits

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, this series explores a debate that has been around since time immemorial – classical versus pop music. Ritwik Bhowmik stars as a classical musician whose world collides with that of pop singer Tamanna Sharma, played by Shreya Chaudhary. Their journey explores the tensions between tradition and modernity, culminating in a surprising and innovative musical fusion.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. What Happened, Miss Simone?

This documentary is a definitive portrayal of the extraordinary Nina Simone. Nina Simone’s legacy is two-fold, as a black woman musing music as an instrument in her fight in the Civil Rights Movement, and as a frontrunner bringing the musical genre of jazz and blues to the limelight. The film, directed by Liz Garbus, gains a unique perspective through the narration of Simone’s daughter, adding depth to the story. Simone’s impact is humbling and enduring.

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. Piya Behrupiya

A musical among this list of movies, Piya Behrupiya is a vibrant adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, set to the lively rhythms of folk fusion music. Piya Behrupiya tells the intricate love stories of Duke Orsino, Olivia, Cesario, and Viola. This audience favourite has toured internationally, including a performance at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London. Its success is largely due to its infectious music and dynamic dance routines.

Streaming platform: Zee5

6. Whiplash

Whiplash is an intense movie centered on a young percussionist. It highlights the harsh realities of the pursuit of greatness, with Damien Chazelle as a noteworthy director. J K Simmons delivers a powerful performance as a ruthless music instructor, making the film a dramatic and visually striking portrayal of ambition and discipline in the world of music.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Bird

Bird, directed by Clint Eastwood and released in 1988, tells the story of legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker, with Forest Whitaker in the lead role. The film captures the atmosphere of smoky jazz lounges and Parker’s exceptional talent and improvisational genius. Even those unfamiliar with jazz can appreciate the film’s evocative portrayal of Parker’s life and music.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. A Star Is Born

A Star is Born showcases the dual talents of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Gaga’s acting prowess and Cooper’s convincing portrayal of a troubled country-rock star create a compelling narrative. Cooper’s descent into despair is gripping and tragically common among rock legends. The film’s original songs, such as “Shallow” and “Maybe It’s Time,” stand out as hits on their own.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Rockstar

College student Janardhan, a naïve and earnest young man, is in desperate search of inspiration to fuel his musical ambitions. While a painful heartbreak ultimately ignites his creativity, it also sets him on a path of self-destruction.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Whether they leave you feeling elated, inspired, or moved to tears – these classic movies are renowned and well-loved for their portrayal of music. Make sure to catch them on this World Music Day and experience all the feels they have to offer!

