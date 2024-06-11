Music is a universal language – and there are tons of musicians in our very own Vizag that are speaking it. Home to some insanely talented local bands, the live music scene in Vizag is underrated but pulsing nonetheless. You may have caught one or two of these bands at a live music show, but it’s time to really get to know them and give them a listen. So, here are five local bands from Vizag to add to your playlist:

1. Kairoz Band

With Samir as the lead guitarist, Johanan as the bass guitarist, Samuel J on drums, and Paul on the keyboard, this versatile rock band, hailing from Vizag is one of the oldest local bands, rolling out soulful music since 2010. This four-piece band plays Rock, Regional rock, and Bollywood hits typically at Somaa Resto bar or Cosmic House in addition to other local events. Visit their Instagram – @kairoz_india – to learn more about their next performance and enjoy an evening full of captivating hits!

Although this four-piece band has been missing in action for a while now, it was once the most captivating band on the local music radar. With two guitarists – Ashish and Sanjay, a drummer, Pavan, and the lead vocalist, Ram Manoj Patnaik, this indie band defined Vizagite’s live music experience back in the day. Vizagites would await their performances at cafes like Express Owl, Hashtag Cafe, Hungry Hippo, and the like.

3. Against Evil

Formed in 2014, this heavy-metal band originating in Vizag has captivated metalheads the world over. Their debut album “Fatal Assault” garnered applause and critical acclaim from all over the world, making them popular even among metalheads in the West. The band, comprising Siri, Sravan, Shashank, and John, released three albums and toured over Europe twice!

4. Revive

Making Vizagites groove to their tunes since 2012, Revive is a four-piece band that has been a huge part of Vizag’s music scene. With Chaitanya, the lead singer and guitarist, Anand, the lead guitarist, Suneeth on the drums, and Adil on bass, Revive has performed at local college events, cocktail parties, and resto-bars, leaving their audience floored each time!

5. Band NoName

Band No Name is a local four-piece band with Dhrutisri and Aditya as the lead singers, Stephen as their drummer, and Chris as their guitarist. They have been a part of a myriad of local events both, big and small, quickly becoming a crowd-puller. They have performed at college events, restaurants, NYE events, celebrations, and everything in between.

With soulful melodies and electrifying rhythms, these local bands not only entertain but also enrich the live music experience in Vizag. Let us support these local bands and help them grow bigger, making them proud representatives of the city in the music scene!