Train News: Several Trains Partially Cancelled Today

Owing to operational reasons, certain trains and train routes have been partially cancelled today, according to the latest news reports.

Train No. 17655 Kakinada – Puducherry Express will be short-terminated at Chengalpattu (CGL).

Consequently, the service will remain partially cancelled between Chengalpattu (CGL) and Puducherry (PDY) on July 11 and 13.

Train No. 16111 Tirupati – Puducherry Express will be short-terminated at Mundilyampakkam (MYP).

As a result, the service will be partially cancelled between Mundilyampakkam (MYP) and Puducherry (PDY) from July 12 to 15 and on July 17 and 18.

Train No. 16111 Tirupati – Puducherry Express will be short-terminated at Villupuram (VM).

Consequently, the service will remain partially cancelled between Villupuram (VM) and Puducherry (PDY) on July 4, 8, 25, and 29.

Train No. 12868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Express will start from Villupuram (VM) instead of Puducherry (PDY).

As a result, the service will be partially cancelled between Puducherry (PDY) and Villupuram (VM) on July 15.

Regretting the inconvenience, the railways have requested the passengers to verify the latest train running status before commencing their journey.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu