Crime and drama are two genres which go hand in hand. There is a thrill in connecting the dots to a crime while watching it unfold on our screens, and we’re all guilty of that, right? And with the technology of having to choose from many options through several OTT platforms, there is only so much to watch. So, here are some of the best crime drama series on Netflix, listed in no particular order, according to the team at Yo! Vizag that deserve a spot on your watchlist this weekend!

Yo! Recommends: Best Crime Drama Series to watch on Netflix!

1. I Will Find You

Adapted from the novel of the same name, this drama miniseries tells the story of a former law professor, David, who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his son, Matthew. After five years, David receives information from his ex-wife’s sister, Rachel, that Matthew might be alive.

Graphic Designer: This is an intriguing watch because each episode ends with a cliffhanger. The constant tension in the series and the incredible cinematography make this a must-watch!

2. Law and Order: SVU

A group of specially trained detectives from the NYPD form a group known as the Special Victims Unit, where they try to solve crimes related to sexual assault and harassment.

Social Media Manager: This series is like watching a car crash you can’t look away from. The characters are closed off, and the cases are pretty morbid in general. If this sounds like something that thrills you, watch it this weekend.

3. Dept Q

Carl is a former detective drowning in guilt for leaving his partner paralysed after a murder gone wrong. He returns to work only to be placed as head of a new police department, tackling cold cases in Edinburgh.

Content Writer: Dept Q is one of the severely underrated crime drama series! (in my opinion). While the start of the show might be slow, each episode unlocks a piece of the puzzle, which gets completed in the final episode. The lead is depressed yet competitive, his office is actually an unused bathroom, and his team is essentially an upright man and a chatty woman. This trio of misfits set off on an adventure that is worth watching!

4. Person of Interest

Harold Finch is a reclusive billionaire computer programmer who teams up with an ex-CIA agent, John Reese, to use ‘The Machine’, an AI software, to prevent crimes before they are committed. ‘The Machine’ is an AI software that spies on everyone and notices all the actions of the people. However, they are relentlessly pursued by the government and people who are interested in ‘The Machine’.

Video Editor: This series is most relevant to the times we are living in. Written by Jonathan Nolan, this series tells the story of an all-seeing AI, which has a moral code and is focused on helping people. In this day and age of ChatGPT and the AI boom, this show offers a different perspective of having such intelligence among humans.. Each episode is a different case, and you can’t guess what happens next.

5. The Blacklist

Raymond Reddington is a notorious criminal who is wanted by law enforcement agents. He agrees to help the police catch other criminals on the condition that he gets to work with a new agent, Elizabeth.

Content Writer: Honestly, I started watching the series for James Spader, and him alone. His notorious character, Raymond Reddington, has this enigmatic aura that could own any room he walks into. So, imagining him as one of the FBI’s most wanted, who suddenly offers to help track criminals, was a great premise. Also, the secrets scattered throughout the series really caught me off guard. It is fast-paced and keeps you constantly guessing about what will happen next.

Netflix has more crime drama series, but these are the ones you cannot miss! Let us know in the comments which of these series will be flickering on your screen this weekend!

Read also: Crime Thriller Movies We’ve Been Gatekeeping (Sorry Not Sorry)

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