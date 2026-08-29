Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 to Premiere on September 6

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 10 will premiere on Star Maa on September 6, marking the return of the multilingual reality show across the country. Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since Season 3, will continue as the host.

According to the organisers, this season will feature a refreshed format with several twists, promising more fun and entertainment compared with previous seasons. The show will run for 15 weeks, with regular episodes beginning September 7.

Besides celebrities, four contestants from the common people category, who made it through the ‘Agni Pareeksha’, will enter the ‘Fun House’.

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