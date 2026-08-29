All Agency PHCs to Get Facelift in 3 Months, Says CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said all primary health centres (PHCs) in the tribal areas will be equipped with all facilities in three months. Addressing a meeting at Gannem village in ASR district on Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu said the government would ensure all facilities, including blood tests, at the PHCs, and that tribal people need not go anywhere for a medical checkup.

Launching the Sanjeevani health project in the district, he described it as a game changer. The Chief Minister advised tribals to download the Sanjeevani app on their mobiles to check their medical condition. More cell towers would be set up in the tribal belt to improve connectivity, the Chief Minister said. “The government is committed to tribal welfare and has initiated several measures for their uplift. All the jobs in the Agency area will be given to tribals only, and a GO will be issued soon,” said the Chief Minister.

“We brought global recognition to the Araku coffee and named the prestigious Bhogapuram airport after Manyam leader Alluri Sitharama Raju,” Chandrababu Naidu pointed out. The Chief Minister later interacted with the tribal people and enquired about the implementation of welfare schemes. While taking to a pregnant woman, Chandrababu Naidu enquired about medical aid from the government. Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a rousing reception. Tribal women performed the dhimsa dance welcoming him.

Also read: Implement ‘Sanjeevani’ from January 1, CM tells officials