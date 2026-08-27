Viral Food Trends 2026: Where to Find Them in Vizag!

Every year brings new food trends, and 2026 is no exception! From soft, crispy salt breads to the evolution of classic Matcha into new flavours, there is so much to explore. Here’s a look at some of the viral food trends of 2026 and where to get your fix of them in Vizag!

From Matcha to Salt Bread: 2026 Food Trends To Hit In Vizag!

1. Cheesy Chicken Parm

This viral chicken dish is perfect for those who can’t decide on one thing. Crispy chicken, fries, and crunchy vegetables are topped with warm, gooey cheese- what more can you want? Each bite is filled with flavour and texture, delivering pure comfort-food satisfaction.

Where to find: Upland Bistro

2. Thai Pancakes

Made from all-purpose flour, water, sugar and condensed milk, this mouthwatering dish is a crispy street food which can be prepared in sweet and savoury flavours. This snack blends contrasting textures with rich tropical flavours like mango, creamy cookie, pistachio, and more.

Where to find: Thai Pancakes Vizag Stall

3. Cookie Desserts

Who doesn’t love a good, warm, and gooey cookie? Often made with chocolate chunks or colourful sprinkles, this dessert invokes nostalgia and offers comforting flavours all in a single bite. This dessert has evolved into different forms, like Cookie Tins, where you can scoop warm cookie from a tin box, or viral mini chocolate chip cookie bites, where you get biteable cookies with rich chocolate sauce for dipping.

Cloud kitchens: Miel and Ember, Just Minis, The Bun Story, Heavenly Bites, Eat with Kookie

4. Salt Bread

Salt bread is also known as shio pan in Japan and sogeum-ppang in Korea. This bread has a golden base and a buttery core, combining the buttery flavour of a croissant with the soft texture of milk bread. The snack went viral for its unique shape and the satisfying sound when you tear or bite into it.

Where to find: Raaya by Reeth [cloud kitchen], Breadway

5. Açaí bowls

Beyond their Pinteresty appearance and silky-smooth texture, açaí bowls are popular for the combined health benefits they offer in a single bowl. This dish delivers a natural boost and is packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre. The current generation has shifted more toward health-conscious food choices, and this fits their aesthetic perfectly!

Where to find: Drunken Monkey, The Eatery, Brew n Bistro, Bean Board [VIP Road]

6. So Many Matchas!

Originating in Japan, this vibrant green drink has become a trend powerhouse with social media appeal and functional benefits, making it a popular hit in food trends. While the classic matcha remains a favourite, that is hardly the only choice- think Iced Strawberry Matcha, Classic Hot Matcha Latte, Saffron Rose Matcha, Coconut Mango Matcha, and more.

Where to find: Zorro Cafe, Veux, Gluttons Garage, Bean Board [VIP Road], Raaya by Reeth

Just like how the year changes, food trends change, and this year certainly did not disappoint. So, which of these viral food trends of 2026 are your personal favourites? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.