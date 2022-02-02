VIP Road in Visakhapatnam is integral in connecting the bustling commercial areas, such as Rama Talkies, and Maddilapalem, to the other residential cum commercial areas, such as Dutt Island, and Ram Nagar. Apart from the number of shopping malls, one can find a number of eateries in and around VIP Road. The eateries on VIP Road cover a wide range of culinary delights from Indian to Continental food.

Here is the list of 9 eateries in and around VIP Road that you can’t miss.

#1 Tycoon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

Tycoon is a multi-cuisine restaurant which is well known for its king-size breakfast buffet. Owned by one of the oldest group of hotels in Vizag, Daspalla Hotels, Tycoon is a familiar name among Vizagites. This hotel is adored by all the seafood lovers in the city for their Chilli Prawns, Ginger Prawns, Fish Tikka, and Schezwan Lobster. It also satisfies the cravings of the vegetarians with its Vegetable Chow Chow, the South Indian speciality, Bisi Bele Bath, and Spring Rolls. Not to forget the wide range of rich flavoured vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries. The hot ghee filled Pongal is a must try as a part of the breakfast buffet.

#2 Blind Chemistry

Blind Chemistry is one of the recently established eateries in Visakhapatnam, located near VIP Road. They serve a wide range of pizzas, pastas, burgers, and sandwiches. The Chicken Grilled Sandwich, Paneer Makhani Pizza, Peri Peri Chicken Pizza, and Prawn Pasta are among the crowd favourites. Blind Chemistry also serves the famous Mexican dish, Quesadillas. If you are chocolate lover, the Chocolate Mousse Crumble, Nutella Crepes, Dark Chocolate Milkshake, and the Hot Chocolate will satisfy your cravings. Not to forget the Iced Watermelon Latte and the Lemon Grass Lemonade to cool down your stomach.

#3 Fresh Choice

Fresh Choice is one of the oldest and most popular bakeries in Vizag. This food chain has a number of branches across the city, with one of them being located near VIP Road. Fresh Choice is famous for their artistic novelty cakes. The Rainbow Pastry, Chocolate Truffle Pastry, and the Red Velvet Pastry are among the popular choices. One must also try the wide range of tea cakes and macrons available here. Apart from cakes and desserts, Fresh Choice also serves a wide range of sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and appetizers. The Butterscotch Milkshake, Iced Tea, and Virgin Mojito are worth trying from the beverages section.

#4 Somaa

Offering the best mix of food, drinks, and music, Somaa is a resto-bar that’s located right on VIP Road. Bringing a great ambience which is well liked by its customers, the major highlights of this place include the live kitchen, peppy numbers played by the live band, and a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. With a lunch buffet that offers delicacies throughout the week, one can opt for takeaway as well. If you’re a vegetarian, and planning on having dinner at this place, you can order their spicy Paneer Tikka and Paneer Lazeez Biryani. For non-vegetarians, the juicy Mutton Fry Biryani and Mughlai Zafrani Biryani are a must-have. The Chinese starters such as Hunan Chicken is a good side dish to try along with drinks. Apart from this, they serve a wide variety of pizzas, pastas, burgers, and sandwiches.

#5 Myz-Uno Brew Pub

Clink your glasses at Myz-Uno Brew Pub, which comes with a fine dining area, kids-zone and a live pizza counter. With family tables on one side and party tables near the dance floor, this pub is an ever happening place in Vizag. Catering to all food and drink lovers, the bar is most popular for its Belgium-themed microbrewery. Besides the fresh beer, imported wines from Spain, Italy and France promise a treat to all those looking for exotic flavours. An in-house DJ gets you grooving to rocking music on the dance floor. The availability of a large screen for telecasting live matches makes it one of the best spots for sports enthusiasts. Try out the signature flavours of Belgium Wheat Beer, Golden Trigo and Myz Uno Royal Flush which is made of seasonal flavours. The cuisines here take you on a journey across seven Indian states ranging from Nawabi delicacies from Telangana to Rajasthani food fit for Maharajas.

#6 Iron Hill

Freshly brewed drinks, such as ciders, lagers, beers, and ale, along with food from five different cuisines promise a treat for beer connoisseurs. Iron Hill concocts raw materials from Germany and brews its drinks with seasonal fruits in different fusions. With many takers for its mango cider, the menu at Iron Hill offers a varied mix of cuisines from continental to local gourmet.

#7 Spicy Venue

Located at one of the quieter lanes of Siripuram, The Spicy Venue covers over two levels of the building. As the name suggests, the restaurant is famous for serving spicy food. Popular for a delicious spread of South Indian food, the menu here also consists of a large variety of dishes from the North Indian and Chinese cuisines. The place specializes in serving a myriad of traditionally prepared Andhra delicacies, of which a few dishes such as the Ulavacharu Mutton Biryani, Natu Kodi Iguru, and Bommidala Pulusu stand apart. The Vegetarian Thali too has plenty to offer with 14 different platters served for lunch and dinner round the week. The MLA Potlam Biryani, which is a kheema and prawn pulao wrapped in an omelette, stands as the signature dish of the restaurant. Finally, the creamy Apricot Delight must not be missed after a masala filled meal at The Spicy Venue.

#8 Paradise

Spread over two floors, the aroma upon entering Paradise reminds you of the rich flavoured Hyderabadi Biryani. With the takeaway counter on the ground floor, the top floor comfortably seats 200 people in the spacious place. The menu offers a wide range of aromatic biryanis, mouth-watering curries, and Indian Breads. Murgh Musallam, a chicken and spiced minced lamb curry with boiled egg, the Paradise Special Mutton, boneless mutton served in a buttery tomato gravy are their specialities. The Double-Ka-Meetha, a bread pudding dessert, and Qubani-Ka-Meetha, a stewed apricot dessert, are not to be missed.

#9 The Belgian Waffle Co

The heavenly fragrance of baking, cheerful ambience, and funky décor will definitely lift up your spirits, any day. Fresh from the waffle iron, the soft, crunchy and warm waffles, with sinfully delicious fillings and toppings, are a must try if you have a soft corner for a sweet evening snack. And as if all of this were not enough, the place has fun board games to the keep customers entertained as their waffles are prepared. The Naked Nutella Waffle is an all-time favourite with Nutella sandwiched between two waffle quarters. The Chocolate Overload Waffle is a special recommendation for die-hard chocolate fans. The Banana and Salted Caramel Waffle, with slices of banana dipped in salted caramel, makes an interesting combination.