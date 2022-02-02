Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) accompanied by Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association(NWWA) arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command(ENC) on Tuesday, 01 Feb 2022 to review the preparations of President’s Fleet Review(PFR) and MILAN. He was received by Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at INS Dega and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Admiral Hari Kumar held discussions with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, FOC-in-C on ongoing issues of the Eastern Naval Command. He was given an overview of the operational and administrative activities of ENC and was briefed on the COVID mitigation measures undertaken by the Command. The CNS was apprised about the preparatory activities for President’s Fleet Review (PFR) and Multinational Naval Exercise, MILAN, which are scheduled at Visakhapatnam later this month on his visit to ENC. The CNS along with C-in-C embarked ships of the Eastern Fleet and reviewed the operational preparedness of the fleet which included weapon firings and Special Forces operations.

The CNS visited key operational and maintenance facilities including the Naval Dockyard and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects. He addressed the officers and sailors of ENC and interacted with them. He was briefed on the recently activated Portable Containerised Medical Facility onboard INS Gharial, a key HADR enabler of the Indian Navy. The Admiral also visited NSTL to review the Indian Navy’s developmental projects being progressed with DRDO during his visit.

Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA interacted with Mrs Sarbani Dasgupta President NWWA (Eastern Region) and Group Coordinators of the association. She was briefed on various welfare initiatives and activities undertaken by NWWA during her visit to some of the facilities at Visakhapatnam.

