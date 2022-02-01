Visakhapatnam city is gearing up for President’s Fleet Review (PFR) 2022 and MILAN-2022 , which are scheduled from 21 February, 2022, to 4 March, 2022. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has begun the beautification works in the city, as a part of the preparation for the MILAN-2022 and PFR. The President’s Fleet Review is a one day event on 21 February, 2022. This is when the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, is hosting the Hon’ble President of India, and other senior government and defence officials, in displaying the strength of the Indian Navy. Following this is MILAN 2022 scheduled from 22 February, 2022 to 04 March, 2022. This is an international event where the Naval forces, and personnel, from 45 countries are expected to participate. Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, are expected to attend MILAN 2022 on 26 February, 2022.

The RK Beach Road, from Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to The Park Hotel Junction, is being beautified for both events. Statues and artifacts on this road are being adorned with colours. A new layer of asphalt will be laid on this road. Beautiful paintings will be hung on the walls along the RK Beach Road. Dividers are also going to be painted. Plant pots will be set up on the Telugu Talli Flyover divider. Temporary barricades are going to be being erected on both sides of the RK Beach Road to control the crowds, as large numbers are expected gather to watch the Navy displays during MILAN 2022.

The President’s Fleet Review 2022 is an assembly of ships, comprising those from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and merchant vessels. Additionally, 50 naval aircrafts would perform a fly-past for the President. According to the Indian Constitution, the Hon’ble President of India, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviews the fleet. India has witnessed eleven fleet reviews till date, with the last one being held on 6 February, 2016, in Visakhapatnam. During the review, the Hon’ble President of India is received by a Guard of Honour, prior to embarking the Presidential Yacht.