Visakhapatnam is well known for the number of places to hang out with friends and family. The young population of Vizag has got a fair share of adventure and sports lovers. With many cricket grounds in the city turning into walkers and joggers parks, it has given rise to a number of box cricket arenas in Visakhapatnam. These spaces, developed for the purpose of playing cricket, have gained immense popularity in recent times.

If you are looking for a place to sweat it out with your playing eleven, here is the list of box cricket arenas in Visakhapatnam:

Hattrick Sports Club

This box cricket arena is located near MVP Colony, beside Sector 9 drive-in. This enclosed cricket pitch is also accompanied by eateries such as the Ministry of Breads, and Barista Coffee Shop, in the same compound. Also being located next to the Sector 9 drive-in, Hattrick Sports Club gives its visitors the facility to have an energising snack after tiring themselves.

Contact: +91 8367097957

Vizag Drive-In

The Vizag Drive-In has one of the biggest box cricket arenas in Vizag. Located near Lawsons Bay Colony, this is the first box cricket in Visakhapatnam. This area is located next to the Strike 8 snooker club, which is also a part of the Vizag Drive-In. The number of eateries, in the drive-in, is an added advantage to this arena, giving their customers the option to take a quick snack break from cricket.

Contact: +91 8688474747

Straight Drive Box Cricket

Straight Drive is located near Kapuluppada, which is located 15 km from the heart of the city. This box cricket arena in Visakhapatnam is located close to the beach.

Contact: +91 9912328879

Sportifty Box Cricket

This box cricket arena is located at NGGOs Colony in Madhavadhara. This is a multi-sport facility, which can also be utilised to play both football and cricket. One can reserve this place in advance through the PlayO App.

Howzatt Multi Sport Arena

This arena is located at Madhurawada. Besides cricket, this arena can host football matches too.

Contact: +91 7981939359

CMR Central

The CMR Central near Maddilapalem is one of the most famous places in Visakhapatnam for shopping and hanging out with friends. A multi-sport facility was set up on the terrace of this shopping mall, with a bowling alley, indoor cricket nets, and other indoor sports.