Since time immemorial, cancer has been one of the biggest, and most traumatic, diseases that mankind suffers from. For years, a lot of time, effort, wealth and human lives have been utilised in the research of cancer cure. Today, the silver lining is the constant advancements in medicine, and medical technology, which are helping cancer patients battle against the deadly disease. Irrespective of gender, age, nationality, and lifestyle the one common factor amongst cancer fighters, and survivors, is the acceptance of their disease and the determination to overcome it. Every year, 4 February is marked as World Cancer Day. This originated at the first World Summit Against Cancer, held in Paris, in the year 2000. At this meeting, leaders of various government agencies, and cancer organizations, from around the world signed the Charter of Paris Against Cancer. During this meeting, a document containing ten articles have been signed for improving cancer research. Article 10 of the Charter formally declared 4 February as World Cancer Day. There are a number of top-notch facilities for cancer treatment and research available in India. Some of which are quite affordable and provide the best treatment solutions. Visakhapatnam as well plays host to a number of cancer hospitals.

To commemorate World Cancer Day, here are a few cancer hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre provides services in Medical Oncology, Paediatric Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis, Psycho-oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Preventive Oncology, and ancillary services like Medical Social Work (MSW) and Rehabilitation Services. In 2017 they have collaborated with Stanford University for oncology and palliative care.

Address: Marripalem, Agnampudi

Contact: 918912871561

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI)

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute was started in the year 2005. MGCHRI is established as a centre of excellence for comprehensive cancer care and prevention. It provides seamless cancer care under one roof through its cancer services including diagnostics, state-of-the-art therapies including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and symptom management.

Address: Plot No:1, Sector:7, MVP Colony

Contact: 089128 78787

HCG – Cancer Hospital

HCG Cancer Centre uses the most up to date innovation in cancer treatment with a multidisciplinary approach. The hospital has specialist oncologists in medical, surgical, and radiation oncology. The surgical oncology team is well updated with the latest surgical treatments in breast cancer, radical mastectomy, and intestinal cancer cell surgeries.

Address: Pinnacle Hospital Compound, Health City, Arilova, Chinnagadili

Contact: 0891 668 2700

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals have a Proton Cancer Centre which has access to the most advanced cancer care. They treat Bone and Soft Tissue Oncology, Breast Oncology, Gastrointestinal Oncology, Gynaecological, Oncology, Paediatric Oncology, Thoracic Oncology, and Uro Oncology.

Address: Health City, Arilova, Chinagadila

Contact: 089128 67777

Omega Cancer Hospital

Omega Cancer Hospital has well-experienced doctors in Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, and Surgical Oncology. This hospital has become one of the famous cancer hospitals in Vizag. The treatment costs in the hospital are very nominal when compared to the hospitals providing similar treatment in metropolitan cities.

Address: Chinna Gadhili Junction, Arilova

Contact: 091211 79115

Lions Cancer Hospital

Lions Cancer Hospital is established as a separate Trust in 1984 with an objective to make the treatment accessible to all at an affordable cost or even at no cost. This is a voluntary organisation with Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, and Chemotherapy. They are also developing a LINAC (medical linear accelerator) with advanced Radiotherapy equipment.

Address: Seethammadhara Road, Balayya Sastri Layout,

Contact: 089125 03228

In cancer, it is said that early detection is most crucial. To aid this please do contact any of the above-mentioned cancer hospitals in Visakhapatnam.