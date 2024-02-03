Early diagnosis plays a significant role in the treatment of cancer, according to P Venkata Sushma, senior consultant clinical oncologist in Visakhapatnam and UICC fellow (Tata Cancer Centre, Mumbai). Addressing an awareness medical camp held in Vizag on Saturday on the eve of World Cancer Day (February 4, 2024), the oncologist observed: “As no symptoms are noticed at the early stages of cancer, everyone should undergo screening yearly once. It can be cured easily if detected early.”

Dr Sushma said that those with signs such as weight loss, growth of lumps, lack of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, and cough for a long period should get checked. Spotting of bleeding, women in particular between periods and after menopause, and white patches should go for the necessary check-up to rule out any possibility. She advised the women to go for a pap smear and a mammogram every year without fail as cases of cervical and breast cancer were on the rise.

Pointing out that many were afraid of going for a biopsy, the oncologist allayed fears making it clear the procedure doesn’t cause any harm. Dr Sushma also clarified the doubts raised by the participants at the camp. Tests were conducted free of cost at the camp which was organized by the Healthy Walkers’ Association. Several people, particularly senior citizens, availed of the services at the free cancer awareness medical camp in Vizag.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

