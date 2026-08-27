For many young professionals from Vizag, moving to a metro city is almost a rite of passage. Better salaries, bigger companies, and greater career opportunities often come with the promise of a better life. While metros offer more perks, the lifestyle can quickly eat into one’s income.

To understand whether the trade-off is really worth it, we spoke to two professionals from Vizag who are currently working in Hyderabad about their experiences. Here’s what they had to say.

From Vizag to Hyderabad: What makes people move?

Manija Prasad, a legal executive who began his career in Hyderabad, said, “Having lived in Vizag for nearly a decade, moving to Hyderabad was less about seeking a particular lifestyle and more about finding employment that would allow me to earn while also supporting my family back home.”

For Dinesh, a research analyst, the motivation was different. “After spending more than 20 years in Vizag, I moved to Hyderabad primarily for career growth,” he said, adding that the difference in opportunities between the two cities played an important role in his decision.

How much more expensive is Hyderabad?

For many people, finding good accommodation that provides decent amenities is a challenge, and both interviewees shared a similar sentiment. Metro cities charge considerably higher rents depending on the location. Moreover, one needs to factor in travelling time for commuting.

Manija remarked, “I don’t spend much on lifestyle, so the biggest expense for me would be my rent that I pay for a four-sharing PG.”

Dinesh went on to break down the costs, “Someone living modestly in Vizag with a certain salary can easily get by, but the same kind of lifestyle in a metro city would set you back by an additional 10-15k.”

Salary vs. Savings: The ultimate gamble

Going by basic math, most of us believe the notion that a higher salary would mean higher savings, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Manija dissected his approach, “I divide my salary between personal expenses, cash reserves, money that is to be sent home, and then invest accordingly.” For him, saving isn’t simply about what remains at the end of the month. It is also about deliberately setting aside money for the future.

Dinesh highlighted the stark difference between the income brackets in both cities and said, “The package differs by a huge margin. So while Hyderabad offers a decent package, there is flexibility to save, post maintaining the lifestyle.”

Has Hyderabad made them spend more?

The responses were mixed because, ultimately, it boils down to personalities and preferences.

Manija, a biophile, would rather stay a homebody, focusing on self-care and spiritualism, with occasional outings to a movie or a restaurant. He reminisced, “Vizag’s beaches, hills and parks are what I prefer over the hustle and bustle of a metro.”

Dinesh, however, agreed that his spending has increased since moving to Hyderabad, “The city offers far more cafes, restaurants and places to explore, making discretionary spending much easier.”

Is moving back to Vizag on the table?

For both professionals, we posed the same question: if given the opportunity, and considering that they received the same job and salary in their hometown, would they come back?

Without missing a beat, Manija stated, “I would definitely like to return. Having lived in Vizag for years, my parents have an established social and spiritual network there, and relocating them would mean rebuilding that support system. Moreover, I can cut down on expenses if we all live together. So yes, I would, undoubtedly.”

Dinesh also said he would move back if similar opportunities were available, “Better savings, comfortable living and a familiar environment make Vizag the perfect place to settle down in the long run.”

Should young professionals leave Vizag?

Manija believes the decision is deeply personal and remarked that it depends on one’s field of education and skillset. According to him, some people move because of financial responsibilities, some because they want better career prospects, some to start a business, and others simply to explore life outside their hometown. His advice is straightforward: “Young professionals should step out, explore the world, meet different people and learn from experiences, but ultimately choose the city that aligns with their own priorities and stage of life.”

For Dinesh, it depends largely on career opportunities and individual goals. He stressed, “Metro cities offer more options for both freshers and experienced professionals, while Vizag is still developing in many sectors. So one needs to figure out their priorities, career path and comfort zone.”

In this edition of our exclusive feature, we set out to highlight the growing trends in employment opportunities and what drives people to leave the City of Destiny. Whether Vizag will eventually meet the lifestyle standards of a metro is a question only time can answer. Until then, here’s hoping for growth and expansion; onwards and upwards!

Also read: Startup Culture: Vizagites Share Their Experience

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.