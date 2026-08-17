Thrift Shopping in Vizag: Best Stores and Online Options

With the launch of community fridges in Vizag, there’s growing momentum around how the city can come together for shared, sustainable goals. A recurring conversation on platforms like Reddit is that the City of Destiny falls short when it comes to thrift stores. These budget-friendly outlets let people buy gently used items, giving pre-loved products a second life while helping shoppers save money. So where exactly can you go thrift shopping in Vizag? Read on to find out.

Books, books and more books

For students, bookworms and aspirants alike, the long-standing Police Barracks area in Suryabagh is home to a well-known second-hand book market. From novels and academic books to competitive-exam guides, you name it, and this market probably has it. These thrifted books are not just hand-me-downs, but a genuine advantage for those looking to save some money. Along the footpaths of the Barracks area, you’ll find numerous shops lined up, one of the most notable being Andhra Book House. Another option worth exploring is Sri Vijaya Durga Books and Stationery in Gajuwaka.

Clothes – yay or nay?

Thrifting in Vizag may still be relatively niche, but Thrift Syndicate is changing that by promoting the culture in the city. Known primarily for its streetwear, the store offers vintage pieces alongside hoodies, jackets, denim, and oversized sweatshirts. It also runs online sales and ships across India, and recently announced a new drop on its Instagram page under Thrift Syndicate 2.0.

Online thrifting, because that is an option too

Among the notable platforms, ZThrifts connects shoppers with thrift curators across India. The platform states its curators are verified and offers vintage, streetwear, and other pre-loved fashion.

Prelo India is another option worth checking out. The platform says its clothing is hand-picked, washed, ironed, measured, and photographed before being listed and is ideal for anyone looking for a little character in their wardrobe.

Why it matters

August 17 marks National Thrift Shop Day in the US. As we borrow plenty of Western practices, why not adopt one that’s actually rewarding and sustainable? Thrift shops are common across the US, giving people a way to donate unwanted items and find affordable alternatives. Organisations like Goodwill and The Salvation Army use proceeds from their stores to fund their broader charitable missions.

Either way, thrifting encourages more environmentally conscious habits by keeping usable items in circulation and reducing waste. As Vizagites continue to debate the city’s lack of thrift stores, here’s hoping we soon tap into this under-explored market and build a thrift ecosystem of our own.

Also read: 5 iconic bookstores of Vizag that have stood the test of time

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