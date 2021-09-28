Books are a unique and indispensable resource of knowledge and information. For decades now, books have always remained our best companions – enlightening, bestowing knowledge, entertaining, and informing us. However, with the introduction of the internet and the subsequent digitisation of books, many bookstores are finding themselves under siege or are struggling to stay afloat. In spite of the pivot, a few bookstores in Vizag have stood the test of time to stay on this dynamic landscape. Let’s look at a few of the iconic bookstores of Vizag.

#1 Gupta Brothers Books

Gupta Brothers is one of the primeval bookstores of Vizag. This bookstore was established during the pre-independence era of India; in the year 1916. This store, which initially started to sell books, over time stocked almost everything from brooms to crowbars, tubes of toothpaste to neem sticks. Keeping up with the times, Gupta Brothers Books had also added the art store in Dwarakanagar. This store also has an e-commerce store – stationerystore.com.

#2 Jyoti Book Depot

Book stores exist in several places, but only a few get the tourist attraction. One such store that takes even the tourist to several places is the Jyothi Book Depot. This depot houses books for kindergarten children, ICSE, CBSE, State Board books to undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exam books. It is also the best place to buy gifts, music CDs, movie DVDs, games, and exclusive accessories. An all-in-one celebrated book store, it also houses a rare collection of authors for avid readers.

#3 Andhra Stationery Syndicate

In the bylanes of Dabagardens in Visakhapatnam stands the Andhra Stationery Syndicate, a stationery shop holding its brand since 1971. While the earliest shop no longer stands, Andhra Stationery shop now has offices in Dabagardens, with a store on the main road. This stationery shop product line includes student stationery, office stationery, art materials, computer cartridges, keyboards, and RAMs to name a few.

#4 Visalandhra Book Store

Visalandhra Book Store is another bookstores of the yesteryears in Vizag. It was inaugurated on Indian Republic Day in 1976. This store is owned by the CPI newspaper Visalandhra Vigyan Samiti, and used to largely stock literature adhering to the communist ideology; including communist newspapers and translations of Chinese and Russian communist books. In recent years, the store has been stocking more mainstream literature research material, general knowledge books, and novels for adults and children. On the premises, which is owned by the CPI paper, book exhibitions are often held to attract bibliophiles and encourage the reading habit.

#5 VKML Book Store

VKML Book Store is a leading book distributor in the southern states of India. Famously known for supplying textbooks and notebooks for the past 35 years, it offers services to 500 reputed schools. VKML Book Store is also the largest authorized distributor of NCERT. This chain has brick-and-mortar stores at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Bangalore. Keeping up with the times, this yesteryear book store has migrated to digital offering thereby reaching a larger audience.