Nostalgia on Screen: The Classic Films That Were Shot in Vizag

There was a time when Vizag looked very different on the big screen. The roads were quieter, and many of the places we recognise today had yet to become landmarks. Yet, somewhere in those frames, you can still spot a familiar coastline, an old building, or a stretch of road and recognise Vizag in all its glory. Read on to discover some evergreen films that were shot in the city.

1. Sagara Sangamam

Released in 1983, Sagara Sangamam brought together K. Viswanath and Kamal Haasan for a story centred on Balakrishna, an exceptionally talented classical dancer whose personal struggles prevent him from achieving the recognition he desires and deserves. Kamal Haasan’s performance as the alcoholic dancer earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actor. And since Sagara Sangamam was shot in Vizag, adding the city’s landscape to the film’s visual identity, it offers another reason for us Vizagities to revisit it.

2. Subhalekha

If you know Chiranjeevi primarily as the Megastar, Subhalekha offers a peek into his earlier career.

Released in 1982 and directed by K. Viswanath, the film dealt with the dowry system through the story of Narasimha Murthy and Sujatha, played by Chiranjeevi and Sumalatha.

Murthy works as a waiter at a star hotel and supports Sujatha after she opposes a dowry demand. And that star hotel was none other than Vizag’s Dolphin Hotel. The film was shot partly at the Dolphin Hotel and in the surrounding areas of Visakhapatnam, with additional filming taking place in Hyderabad.

3. Subha Sankalpam

Starring Kamal Haasan, Priya Raman and K. Viswanath, Subha Sankalpam, released in 1995, tells the story of a wealthy man who becomes involved with a traditional boatman and his daughter.

Much of the film was shot along the coastal areas of Appikonda village. Unlike the urban imagery that we often associate with present-day Vizag, Subha Sankalpam offered glimpses of its coastal communities and their surroundings.

4. Abhilasha

The 1983 Chiranjeevi-starrer, directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and based on Yandamuri Veerendranath’s novel of the same name, Abhilasha is an action thriller built around a young lawyer determined to end the death penalty in India. What makes it particularly memorable for Vizagites is the song ‘Navvindi Malle Chendu’ and Radhika’s equally energetic laughter, which echoes through the Vizag beaches, while the house belonging to Radhika’s character was one of the old ones along Beach Road.

Long before Vizag became a familiar backdrop for films such as Ninnu Kori, Majili, C/o Kancharapalem and HIT, the city had already found its way onto the Telugu screen. Today, Vizag continues to attract filmmakers, with everything from romantic dramas to thrillers being shot here. But watching the classics almost feels like looking at an old photograph of a city that has changed considerably over the years.

Also read: Comfort Classics: Five vintage films that still feel like a warm hug!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.