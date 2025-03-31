Directed by K Balachander, Marocharitra is about the fateful romance between a Telugu woman, Swapna, and a Tamil man, Balu. Shot in Visakhapatnam, the cult classic with Kamal Hassan and Saritha not only features many prominent landmarks of the city but holds the city close to its story as well.

We have watched the film and couldn’t help but come up with this unique attempt of an article. Read to find some relatable Visakhapatnam moments, landmarks and quirky takes through the lens of Marocharitra!

1. Tea, Sea and bestie is a combination all us Vizagites dig, don’t you agree? (see what we did there?)

2. Unless you are starring in a timeless classic, you cannot end up writing your names on beach rocks. The ocean’s got enough drama already. Do not be like Balu and Swapna.

3. Speaking of things not to do at the beach, here is another one. This is not what we mean by getting all in the beach experience.

4. Marocharitra is a timeless romantic film, and it makes sense that Vizag was chosen as its location. Our coast is the perfect place for couples to stroll hand in hand. But let’s be honest, the only thing most of us are holding is snacks.

5. Before it was Katrina Kaif’s home in Malleswari, this colonial-era building near Palm Beach hotel was home to Saritha’s character in Marocharitra.

6. Marocharitra is a portal to look at heritage monuments that have not passed the test of time and human negligence. Take, for instance, the Bheemili Gali Meda, a circular building part of the Dutch Governor’s Complex, that is not around anymore.

Or, consider this unnamed regal building that has perished in the face of time!

6. Isn’t the setting with Gangavaram beach in this scene gorgeous? This beach features prominently in the film.

Let us take a moment to appreciate K Balachander for showcasing and celebrating Visakhapatnam through Marocharitra in a way that succeeds any other film from those times. The movie truly is a gateway to the city in the 1970s and a stark reminder of the need to preserve and appreciate our monuments and landmarks.

