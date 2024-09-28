Kamal Haasan’s Maro Charitra was shot in iconic places in Visakhapatnam, against the serene backdrops of Gangavaram Beach, Bheemili, and Dolphin’s Nose. It is one of the best movies that captured the essence of the city.

This 70’s cult classic is spun around the cross-cultural romance between Balu, a Tamil boy, and Swapna, a Telugu girl. The film was directed by the legendary filmmaker, K Balachander. One could spot the breathtakingly beautiful beaches of Vizag, Bheemili Gali Meda, and several other signature landmarks while watching the movie. After basking in success in the Southern states, the film was remade into Hindi and titled ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’.

While reminiscing about this movie, let’s look back upon the locations in Visakhapatnam where this movie was shot.

Hawa Mahal

Featured as Visakha Women’s College in Maro Charitra, where our gorgeous Swapna goes to study every day, is Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam. Built between 1917 and 1921 by Maharaja Ram Chandra Dev IV, Hawa Mahal served as a summer residential palace for the royal family of Jeypore.

This palace has functioned as the first Women’s College of Vizag as well as a Nursing School for some time. This rich heritage site is still being put to use as a popular venue for many civic events.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Balu, mana prema phalinchadaniki inka yennallu padatadantav?

(Balu, how many more years do you think it will take for our love to succeed?)

When our lovey-dovey Tamil abbayi and Telugu ammai meet after a week-long gap, they decide to spend some quality time near the lush green area around the Visakha Steel plant. As Swapna asks Balu when their love is going to succeed, he says, “Ee pylon kala pandi, ukku factory ekkada vachinappudu” (When the dream of this pylon comes true, and the steel plant gets constructed here.)

This dialogue is not only a symbol of their sweet romance but also marks the construction of the Steel Plant. Founded in 1971, the construction of the first blast furnace of the plant began in 1982, and production started in 1988, which is exactly 10 years after the release of this movie.

Bheemili Lighthouse

“Memu newly married couple, honeymoon kosam Bheemili vellam!”

After enjoying their day trip to Bheemili, Balu and Swapna get stuck on their way back. Being as mischievous as he is, Balu lies to a car driver, claiming that they are a newly married couple. (Spoiler: He gets caught later). While they are romancing, dancing and exploring different places in Visakhapatnam, they visit some of the gems in Bheemili, one of them being the old lighthouse, which was one of the shortest lighthouses in the city.

Gali Meda, Bheemili

Ah, those sweet memories of scribbling names on walls, echoing an unspoken promise that love is forever!

If you grew up in the 90s, you know what we mean! It was common for couples to sign their names at different spots as a mark of their love. Just like them, our hero and heroine etched their names together at this cherished spot.

Gali Meda translates to the ‘The Building of Winds’. This circular tower was once the Governor’s Bungalow Complex. It was one of the iconic places in Visakhapatnam, and was featured in several Telugu movies including Maro Charitra and Sreevariki Prema Lekha. Despite being a historic landmark, the dilapidated Gali Meda slowly perished in the face of neglect.

Thatipudi Reservoir

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy Bangaru a Swamivoy by S P Balasubrahmanyam became an anthem after this movie. This song was shot in several iconic locations in and around Visakhapatnam. One of them is Thatipudi Reservoir, which is a 1-hour drive from Vizag.

Constructed in 1963–1968, Thatipudi Reservoir/Tatipudi Reservoir is a dam located on River Gosthani in Andhra Pradesh. This reservoir is statically located between three hills of the Eastern Ghats. This reservoir is one of the major sources of water for Visakhapatnam.

As Maro Charitra came to an end, the beloved Balu and Swapna met a tragic fate, with both succumbing to death and failing to get the happy ending they deserved. Legend says that many couples in real life followed in their footsteps, and there was a rise in suicide cases among couples after the release of the movie.

Today, most of the iconic places in Kamal Haasan’s Maro Charitra remain intact due to renovations in Visakhapatnam, but some of them have been demolished or lost in the stream of time. Comment below and let us know what other places from Visakhapatnam you spotted in the movie!

