Best Buffet in Vizag That You Cannot Miss Out On!

The weekend is almost here, and we are all looking forward to pampering ourselves with a cosy, comfy care session. Self-care has its own definition for each of us: for some, it might mean a spa day, while for others, it may mean staying in bed all day. But there’s one thing common to all: food! We all look forward to spoiling ourselves with our favourite culinary delights during the weekends. While dining out at a regular restaurant is ideal, a buffet is a place where you can enjoy a wide variety of food in an unlimited setting. And what is better than having a grand buffet in Vizag? If having a spread of delicious food sounds like a plan to you, this article is for you

Here is a list of five restaurants offering buffet in Vizag that you won’t want to miss:

1. ​ WelcomCafe Oceanic

WelcomCafe Oceanic is located on Vizag Beach Road at Welcome Hotel Grand Bay. This multi-cuisine restaurant offers a cosy, serene sea-view ambience. Specialising in Andhra cuisine, seafood, and continental dishes, it features buffet options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Don’t miss out on their famous Andhra Chicken Curry and the seafood platter, both known for their rich flavours and authentic taste.

Address: Cafe Oceanic, WelcomHotel Grand Bay, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.

2. Four Corners @ Mantris Hotel

Four Corners, located in the corporate hub of the city within Mantries Hotel, is renowned for its contemporary interior and upscale ambience. They serve North Indian, South Indian, and Indo-Chinese cuisine.

Address: Four Corners Restaurant, Mantris Hotel, Asil Meta, Ram Nagar.

3. Buffet in Barbeque Nation Vizag

This popular food chain is praised for its friendly staff and services, and delicious starters. The restaurant offers a buffet for lunch and dinner. The restaurant offers a wide variety of cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, Italian, and Korean.

P.S.: Make a reservation if you want to visit on the weekend, to skip the long waiting hours.

Address: 4th floor, Mark & Spencer’s Building, Waltair Road, Near Governors Bungalow.

4. Cascades @ Dolphin Hotel

Awarded the “Best of the Best 2022,” this restaurant is known for offering both buffet and a` la carte options with Indian, Chinese, and continental cuisine. The ambience is described as warm and welcoming with live music. This is one of the most loved buffet in Vizag.

Address: Cascades restaurants, Dolphin Hotel, Daba Gardens.

5. Tulip @ Hotel Green Park

Located inside the 4-star Green Park Hotel, this venue offers a range of amenities, including private meeting areas, deluxe rooms and suites, as well as private party areas, clubs, and banquet halls.

Address: Tulip, Green Park Hotel, Waltair Main Road, Nehru Nagar, Visakhapatnam.

These hotels and restaurants have all made a name for themselves in the hospitality sector for their warm and cozy ambience with excellent staff and customer services, along with modern amenities, while retaining their uniqueness through their culinary expertise and vibes, making them perfect spots to enjoy buffet in Vizag. These places are going to add just the right amount of indulgence and self-care that you deserve.

