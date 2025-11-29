Akhanda 2 teaser boosts expectations with massive action

Featuring Balakrishna in high-voltage action, the latest teaser of Akhanda 2, titled ‘massive thandavam,’ has doubled the expectations on the movie.

Amid chants of Shiva, the teaser was released at the pre-release event of the multilingual film held at the fully packed Khaithlapur grounds at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Friday (28 November) night, taking the promotion drive to its peak.

Addressing his fans in his inimitable style, Balakrishna said, “It is our responsibility to spread the right message through cinema. A couple of scenes in the movie were shown to UP Chief Minister Adityanath, and he was all praise for the team for well projecting ‘sanathana dharma.'”

“I am lucky, as I have been gifted with a talent to do any role with ease,” said the hero.

Thanking his fans for their support, the actor enthused them by delivering a powerful dialogue from his upcoming film.

A sequel to Akhanda, which was released in 2021, the pan-India movie is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Made with a budget of over Rs. 200 crore, it is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Amid high expectations, the action drama film is all set to hit screens on 5 December.

Also read: ‘Visakha Balotsavam’ to begin on 9 December

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.