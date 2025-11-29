Visakha Balotsavam returns with its 3rd mega children’s festival

‘Visakha Balotsavam’ (3rd Mega Children’s Festival) will be held at St. Anthony’s Old Telugu Primary School in Visakhapatnam from 9 to 11 December.

According to a press note, the poster of the festival was released by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on 28 November. Balotsavam general secretary G. S. Rajeswara Rao and vice-presidents of the reception committee P. Lachiraju and G. V. Ramana participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeswara Rao said that this time the children’s festival would be organised in collaboration with Visakha Valley Rotary. He said that last year 8,000 children participated in the festival, and this time the number may go up.

