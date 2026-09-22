Food is deeply personal. We all have our comfort foods, guilty pleasures and very specific ways of eating them. But every now and then, someone puts two perfectly respectable foods together that leaves us wondering who approved it in the first place. Vizag has no shortage of food opinions, and while we fully support culinary experimentation, some combinations are controversial enough to make us want to stage an intervention. Read on to discover the pairings that might just spark a debate!

Vizag Food: Controversial Combinations That Divide Us

1. Breakfast for Lunch? Absolutely Not.

There is nothing inherently wrong with idli, dosa or upma. The problem begins when they show up on your lunch plate.

If you skipped breakfast and are catching up, fair enough. But voluntarily choosing a plate of idlis during your lunch break when an entire world of lunch options awaits? Questionable.

2. Please Keep the Curd Away From Your Chicken

Everyone has different tastes and textures they enjoy, but some combinations simply make you pause. Raita with biryani? Completely valid. Eating a non-vegetarian curry with curd rice? That’s where things get complicated.

And then there are specific combinations like mutton with pulihora or chicken with sambar rice. Maybe they work for you, and that’s fine. But somewhere, an Andhra grandmother is probably wondering what went wrong.

3. Chocolate Does Not Belong Everywhere

We get it. Chocolate is rich, indulgent and delicious. But that doesn’t automatically make it compatible with everything in your kitchen.

Chocolate Maggi? Why? Chocolate pani puri? Please explain. Chocolate dosa? We’ve already crossed several lines.

Some foods are perfectly capable of being delicious without being transformed into a dessert. Maggi can remain savoury. Pani puri can retain its tangy, spicy glory. And dosa has survived perfectly well without a chocolate makeover.

4. Leave Pista Ice Cream Alone

Yes, pistachios are expensive and we know that manufacturers may use ingredients to keep costs manageable. But if we’re ordering pista ice cream, we would like it to actually taste like pista.

And while we’re at it, do we really need to pair pistachio with every flavour under the sun? Paan pista, kesar pista and whatever comes next have us questioning the very purpose of pista ice cream.

And no, Dubai chocolate does not make the flavour profile more luxurious. Pista deserves justice!

5. When Beverage Experiments Go Too Far

There is nothing wrong with experimenting with drinks. In fact, unusual combinations can sometimes be surprisingly good. But somewhere between activated charcoal lattes, butter coffee, jamun vodka and energy-drink mocktails, things seem to have entered a rather experimental phase.

Some combinations are intriguing, some are bold, and others simply leave us with more questions than answers. Not every creation needs to become the next big beverage trend, sometimes, a good old lemonade is all we need.

Maybe the Vizag food scene has no rules after all. What sounds like a culinary crime to one person could be comfort food to another. So, go ahead and defend your choices of controversial food combinations if you must. Just know that we will be watching from a safe distance, with our perfectly normal food.

Also read: Vizag Bread Guide: What Your Favourite Loaf Says About You

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