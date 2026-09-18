Unhinged Things To Do in Vizag Right Now

If your idea of a wild Friday night in Vizag is choosing between RK Beach or Rushikonda for the hundredth time, we need to talk. While we are all out here chasing dopamine in the places and activities we love, sometimes you need to shake things up a little to keep life interesting. So if you’re ready to trade predictability for chaos, here are a few unhinged things you could try.

Tired of the Same Old Vizag Routine? Here Are Some Unhinged Things to Do

Make Your Parents Watch a Controversial Film

Getting judgemental looks from your parents over your choices in art and media is almost a universal experience. So, if you are willing to turn the tables and invite a little drama into your living room, make them watch something controversial. If they are not up for it, pick something completely mundane and find a way to turn it into a controversy anyway. After all, who said family movie night had to be peaceful?

Piss Someone Off by Mispronouncing Their Name

People generally do not appreciate having their names mispronounced, especially when they have corrected you before. So, if you are in the middle of an argument and feeling particularly chaotic, intentionally mispronouncing their name is an easy way to add fuel to the fire. It may seem immature, but sometimes childish behaviour has impeccable comedic timing. Consider it ragebait; just know when to stop before it stops being funny.

Write Elaborate Letters to People

Whether writing an overly dramatic, completely fictional love letter or a confession to something you have never done, the possibilities are endless to explore all the unhinged things you could do. You could also invent a detailed story and send it to an unsuspecting friend with absolutely no context. The real challenge? Refusing to elaborate when they ask you to explain yourself.

Confuse Your Situationship

In the era of modern dating, the vocabulary keeps evolving, but the dating standards remain questionable at best. For hopeless romantics who are ready to conquer the world but somehow remain stuck in a situationship, here is your assignment: confuse them. Stop over-explaining the dynamic, act unbothered and let them wonder what exactly is going on. Do not chase; simply embrace the art of being chased.

Mansplain, But Better

Pick something your friend is genuinely an expert in and explain the very concept, completely incorrectly. Ragebait them over their favourite TV show, invent outrageous theories about their beloved celebrity or describe a familiar recipe with the most absurd ingredients you can think of. The goal is to sound confident while being spectacularly wrong until they realise you are messing with them.

Create Playlists

Create a Spotify or YouTube playlist for someone whose aesthetic is the complete opposite of yours and insist that you painstakingly curated it just for them. Someone obsessed with romantic melodies? Give them a playlist full of heavy metal. A person who only listens to indie music? Surprise them with a collection of nostalgic film songs. Bonus points if you confidently explain how every song reminded you of them.

Invent New Vocabulary

This one never goes out of style. During your everyday conversations, casually slip a few made-up words into your vocabulary. The trick is to sound as though they are perfectly legitimate. If someone asks what a word means, act mildly offended that they do not know it. Better yet, have a definition ready. If you can get them to start using the word themselves, you have officially won.

At the end of the day, life is too short to take everything seriously. Sometimes, you just need to do something completely ridiculous for the plot. Whatever things you choose to do, embrace your unhinged era, responsibly of course!

Also read: 5 Vizag Spots Reimagined as Romance Tropes

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