Vizag Psychiatrist on Suicide Prevention and Warning Signs

As the world observes World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, conversations around mental health and suicide prevention take on renewed significance. Vizag has seen several suicide deaths across different age groups in recent months: a 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Gajuwaka, a postgraduate medical student found dead in his hostel room, a young woman critically injured at RK Beach, a suspected family tragedy in Pendurthi, and a newly married woman in PM Palem.

While no single case should be reduced to one cause, these incidents raise an important question: can distress be recognised earlier, and what can be done to support someone before they reach a crisis? To understand this better, we spoke to Dr. Rekha Dutt, Consultant Psychiatrist, Professor and Head of the Department at NRIIMS and Anil Neerukonda Hospital, about suicide prevention, warning signs and the role of support systems. Read on to know more!

World Suicide Prevention Day: Vizag Doctor on Recognising the Signs

Understanding Suicide Prevention

Dr. Rekha Dutt notes that suicides are most common among those aged 25 to 45. “There are a lot of youngsters who commit suicide, because responsibilities pull them in different directions,” she says.

She explains that suicide prevention operates at three levels: primary, secondary and tertiary.

Primary prevention involves limiting access to lethal means, though this can be practically difficult depending on the situation. Secondary prevention focuses on identifying warning signs early. “We try to stabilise and prevent any recurrences. We also teach them coping skills and identify activities to get their mind off it,” she says, adding that social settings serve as a healthy distraction, alongside guidance on whom to reach out to for help. Tertiary prevention addresses underlying conditions: patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder or depression, she notes, are easier to manage once appropriate medication is prescribed.

Dr. Dutt also emphasises the role of family support during treatment, “In India, the biggest advantage is that you can rely on your family to be around. So we use the family to keep the patient safe.” Where family support is lacking or strained, families are brought in for counselling. If they remain unwilling to participate, therapy shifts focus to strengthening the individual’s own coping mechanisms.

Recognising the Warning Signs

Dr. Dutt notes that warning signs vary from person to person, “Some people get dull, some get tense and anxious, while others cling to their family.” These shifts in behaviour, whether withdrawal, isolation or a noticeable change from someone’s usual self, aren’t a diagnosis in themselves, she cautions, but they are worth paying attention to and taking seriously.

Beyond individual cases, the scale of the issue is reflected in national and state-level data.

What Is Being Done in Andhra Pradesh?

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report, India recorded 1,70,746 suicides in 2024, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for 8,302 deaths, roughly 4.9% of the national total.

Among the key services available is Tele-MANAS, which offers mental health support and counselling, and can direct individuals towards further care when required. The Andhra Pradesh government has also undertaken suicide prevention initiatives through mental health awareness programmes, community outreach and gatekeeper training for frontline workers.

Why Every Conversation Matters

World Suicide Prevention Day serves as a reminder of the importance of recognising emotional distress and ensuring that people know where to seek help. As Vizag marks the day against the backdrop of recent suicide deaths in the city, perhaps the most important takeaway is this: mental health conversations should not begin only when a crisis occurs.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of self-harm, seek immediate support from a qualified mental health professional, visit the nearest hospital or contact a trusted person. Tele-MANAS is available at 14416 for mental health support. Sometimes, reaching out is the hardest step, but it can also be the most important one.

Also read: The Social Clubs Vizag Didn’t Know It Was Missing

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