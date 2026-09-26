If areas in Vizag were people on the dating scene, they would each have a very different approach to love. While some would plan the perfect date down to the last detail, others would prefer a spontaneous drive with no particular destination in mind. Read on to find out what different areas in Vizag would be like as dating personalities.

Vizag Areas As Different Dating Personalities

1. Beach Road – The Main Character

Beach Road embodies a person who somehow makes every date feel like an event. They don’t necessarily need a complicated plan because simply being around them feels like you’re doing something. They like long drives, music, good views, and being out when the city is alive.

2. Akkayyapalem – The Reliable One

It is safe to say Akkayyapalem’s love language is showing up when needed. They are like the person you can actually count on. They might not always be the most romantic, but their consistency is what makes them attractive.

3. Kancharapalem – The Unpredictable One

Kancharapalem feels like the person who keeps you guessing, but in an entertaining way. One day, they’re planning something completely spontaneous; the next, they’re perfectly happy staying in and talking for hours. Dating them rarely feels repetitive.

4. Bheemili – The Slow-Burn Romance

Bheemili is kind of like the person who takes their time getting to know you. At first, you might wonder whether they’re actually interested. Then, somewhere along the way, you realise they’ve remembered every little detail you’ve mentioned.

5. Pendurthi – The Low-Key One

No one leads a more private life than Pendurthi. They are perfectly happy with a casual outing, good food and someone they genuinely enjoy spending time with. They are not trying to create a picture-perfect relationship for everyone else to see.

6. Rushikonda – The Adventurous One

Rushikonda aptly fits the personality of someone who doesn’t believe in sitting at home, and would rather look for something to do, or somewhere to go. Most dates would involve something spontaneous. They also probably have a list of places for you to visit together.

7. MVP Colony – The Put-Together One

If there’s an award for organisational skills, MVP Colony definitely bags it, with well-thought-out itineraries that spare you the mental gymnastics of pondering what to do and where to eat each time you go out. It doesn’t come from a place of having to impress; they just have standards.

8. Seethammadhara – The Comfort Person

There is something comforting about having random conversations and simply hanging out together without having to be performative. Seethammadhara holds that kind of vibe, which is effortlessly charming. They are someone who prioritises quality time over flashy things.

9. Gajuwaka – The Straightforward One

Perhaps the most uncomplicated amongst the bunch, Gajuwaka doesn’t want to waste your time or theirs by playing guessing games. One can expect honesty, direct conversations and absolutely no decoding of cryptic texts. Good food and good company is probably their motto.

10. Madhurawada – The One With Big Plans

Madhurawada can be boxed into the category of people who like to lay out their future plans openly. They are ambitious, and perhaps recognise potential in everyone they meet, especially when it comes to relationships. Whether such forethought is really necessary when dating remains an open question.

So, if areas in Vizag have taught us anything, it’s that there’s no one way to fall in love, some do it loud and scenic, others quiet and steady. Which one matches your dating personality, or your partner’s?

Also read: Vizag Cafes for Every Coffee Mood

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