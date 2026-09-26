Even though the lens of cinema generally focuses on the leads, what makes a film more interesting is how the supporting artists contribute and react to the chaos that unfolds in the story; and this is often what stays with audiences as their core memories of watching a film. Read on to discover some Telugu movies where the supporting characters stole the show!

Telugu Movies Where the Supporting Character Stole the Show

1. Anish Kuruvilla in Anand (2004)

Sekhar Kammula’s early 2000s films had a distinct flavour of feel-good storytelling, with characters and situations that felt remarkably relatable. It is one of the reasons why we still find ourselves revisiting some of these films. One such memorable character is Anish Kuruvilla’s role in Anand, where he plays the protagonist’s cousin. He is opinionated and supportive, even when he doesn’t always agree with the protagonist’s views. That balance is what makes his character stand out.

2. Allari Naresh in Shambo Shiva Shambo (2010)

Shambo Shiva Shambo truly showcased Allari Naresh’s range in a multi-starrer. His character, Malli, had impeccable comic timing, but what made him memorable was his unwavering loyalty towards his friends. More than just his loyalty, it was the way he stood his ground even when circumstances spiralled into chaos. He never strayed from who he was and saw things through based on what he believed was necessary to restore morality.

3. Rao Ramesh in Kotha Bangaru Lokam (2008)

When we talk about realistic characters in Telugu cinema, Rao Ramesh’s role in Kotha Bangaru Lokam deserves an honorary mention. For the longest time, teachers and lecturers were often portrayed on screen as strict disciplinarians, sometimes even becoming characters that students openly disliked. Rao Ramesh brings a different perspective to the role. His character is understanding while still being grounded, and he establishes certain realities that are difficult to ignore, even from a teenager’s perspective.

4. Priyadarshi in Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Tharun Bhascker’s Pelli Choopulu has such strong lead characters with well-defined personalities, that it takes an equally compelling supporting character to make an impact. Priyadarshi effortlessly brings a different flavour of humour to the film. His comedy doesn’t rely heavily on being performative just to get a laugh; instead, his expressions, timing and demeanour add to the character’s comedic appeal. His role also acts as the glue that holds the friend group together.

5. Manoj Bajpayee in Happy (2006)

Long before Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man became a sensation on national television, Manoj Bajpayee needed no introduction, especially to Telugu audiences, thanks to Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya (1998). For those who may not have been familiar with him before, Happy offered another opportunity to see him command the screen as an eccentric and intense character who exudes authority, dominating every scene and instantly becoming an audience favourite.

A great supporting character doesn’t necessarily need the most screen time to leave the biggest impression. Sometimes, it is a well-timed line, an unforgettable expression or simply the way a character fits into the story that makes them memorable. These characters may not have been at the centre of their respective Telugu movies, but they certainly made sure they weren’t forgotten any time soon.

Also read: Movies to Watch During the Vizag Monsoon

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