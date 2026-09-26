Vizag Railway Station Gets E-Complaints Kiosk

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi launched an e-complaints kiosk at the Vizag railway station on Saturday. The kiosk was set up to provide police services to the public in a transparent and convenient manner. It is linked to the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), allowing people to lodge complaints via voice in Telugu, English, and Hindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said, “Top priority is being given to passenger safety, and commuters can now lodge a complaint at the kiosk without having to visit a police station.” Calling the launch a good initiative, the Home Minister said passenger safety is crucial in fast-developing cities like Vizag. She noted that Vizag ranks first in women’s safety and lauded the city police for effectively using technology to solve cases.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and other officials participated in the programme. A similar kiosk was also launched at the RTC complex, Vizag.