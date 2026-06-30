New Police Command Control Room Opens in Visakhapatnam

Built by the NTPC Simhadri as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the State-of-the-art Police Command Control Room was inaugurated on the premises of Visakhapatnam Range Police Office in Visakhapatnam on Monday by Visakhapatnam Range IG Gopinath Jatti along with the SPs of the districts under the range — Damodar (Vijayanagaram), Tuhin Sinha (Anakapalle), Maheshwar Reddy (Srikakulam) and K. Sravani (Marine).

Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Jatti said the Police Command Control Building would be beneficial for continuous monitoring of the law and order of the five districts under the range.

“Participation of corporate organisations in community welfare and development programmes is commendable and the efficiency of services being provided to the people would be further enhanced by providing better technological facilities to the police machinery.”

He expressed gratitude to the NTPC Simhadri management for allocating CSR funds for construction of the building.

The Anakapalle SP praised the support by NTPC Simhadri for setting up the modern command control room.

He opined that the centre would greatly contribute to crime control and maintenance of law and order by using technology.

​Anil Jana, Executive Director of NTPC, said the organisation would always support for development of the Range Police Office and modernisation of the Police Department as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

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