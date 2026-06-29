No Drone Zone Issued in Visakhapatnam for Presidential Visit

In light of President Murumu’s visit to Visakhapatnam on June 30 to attend the Tribal University’s convocation ceremony, the city police have issued a temporary ‘No Drone Zone’.

The police commissioner, Shankha Batra Bagchi, issued the order under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021.

He stated that the no-drone zone will cover a 2 km radius from Visakhapatnam Airport to Hotel Novotel on Beach Road. These measures are in place to ensure public safety and prevent any security threats during the President’s official visit.

The ‘No Drone Zone’ will remain in force from 9 AM on June 29 to 2 PM on July 1. During this period, the operation, flight, launch, or landing of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be strictly prohibited.

The CP has warned that any person found violating the rules will face stringent legal action under the provisions of the Airport Act, 1934. He has also directed the district collector, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, police officials, airport authorities, and the director general of police, Andhra Pradesh, to ensure that the order is strictly enforced.

Citizens, photographers, commercial UAV service providers, and drone operators have been advised to cooperate with the given rules and avoid operating drones in the notified areas during the specified period.

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