`Radha Gayatri Case: Family Meets Anitha, CM Naidu Steps In

Parents of Radha Gayatri, who died under mysterious conditions at a homestay in Mussoorie recently, met State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in Visakhapatnam on Monday and sought stringent punishment to those responsible for their daughter’s death.

Seeking justice, the parents — Sudhakar and Satyavathi — submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister.

Promising justice, Anitha assured them of all support from the government. She directed the officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand police in the investigation.

Stating that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also focused on the issue, she said: “The Andhra Pradesh police are in touch with the DGP in Uttarakhand and the case will be cracked soon.”

The parents also met City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi on Sunday and pleaded for speedy investigation.

It may be recalled here that Radha Gayathri, a techie, and her husband Sricharan went to Mussoorie for vacation and she found dead at a homestay they checked-in.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu