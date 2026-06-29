Satish Raju Indukuri, Chief Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and Head of Orthopaedics at Apollo Hospital in Vizag, was honoured with the title of ‘One of the 20 Inspirational Orthopaedic Surgeons of India’ at the 9th edition of The Times Now Doctor’s Day Conclave, held at Taj Palace in New Delhi on June 27.

Dr Satish Raju received the award from Lt General Muralidharan, Director General of Medical Services, Indian Army.

The conclave, organised by The Times Group, is a premier national platform that celebrates the commitment, excellence, and transformative contributions of India’s medical fraternity. It brought together eminent healthcare leaders, policymakers, renowned medical professionals and industry experts to deliberate on the future of healthcare in India.

Dr. Satish Raju’s illustrious career is marked by academic brilliance, pioneering surgical expertise, and significant impact in his field.

Also read: New Sports Orthopedic Clinic Launched at KIMS Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu