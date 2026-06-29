President Murmu Heads to Vizag for Tribal Varsity Convocation

The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP), established as promised during the bifurcation of the State, is gearing up for its first convocation on June 30 in Vizag, with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.

State Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will also take part in the event.

Established officially in 2019, the tribal university, which currently operates from a transit campus at Kondakarakam village in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district, offers postgraduate, integrated, and diploma courses.

The university will soon be moved to its own building, which is under construction at Relli village in Vizianagaram district.

The President will arrive at INS Dega in the afternoon of June 30 and proceed directly to the convocation venue.

District Collector M Abhisikth Kishore and city Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi reviewed the arrangements for the President’s visit.

They made several suggestions to officials regarding protocol, security, vehicle parking and emergency services.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu