New Sports Orthopedic Clinic Launched at KIMS Visakhapatnam

The city police commissioner, Shankha Batra Bagchi, inaugurated a new sports orthopedic clinic at KIMS Hospitals, Seethamadhara,Visakhapatnam, aimed at providing the best possible care for sports-related injuries.

“Injuries that are sustained during sports could often lead to long-term injuries and health issues,” the police commissioner stated, while addressing the press. He noted that, with increased sports participation and fitness activities in the city, a dedicated care centre with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities under one roof would benefit athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The consultant sports orthopedic surgeon and arthroscopy specialist, Dr Srinivas Gollangi, said that the growing popularity of sports activities and fitness workouts has led to shoulder, muscle, knee, and ligament injuries. He stated that arthroscopic procedures reduce the need for invasive treatment and allow for a faster recovery and rehabilitation.

Dr. Nagesh, regional CEO of KIMS hospitals, said the new clinic will cater to sports- and fitness-conscious people and that the hospital is expanding its multispecialty services to meet the community’s medical needs.

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