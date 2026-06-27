Samantha Launches Anti-Drug Drive in Visakhapatnam

Actor Samantha, who was in Visakhapatnam on Friday to celebrate the success of her recent movie Maa Inti Bangaram, launched a drive against drug abuse

The drive, titled ‘Shanka Brata Sankalam’ which has been coined by the city police against drug abuse, is aimed at creating awareness about ill-effects of drug use.

Earlier, speaking at the success meet of the film, the actor said she never expected such a big response to the action family drama.

Thanking the people for making the film a big hit, Samantha said she would cherish for long the love and affection showered on her by the people of Visakhapatnam.

Raj Nidimoru, producer of the film, announced that there would be a sequel to Maa Inti Bangaram.

Earlier, Samantha was accorded a grand welcome by fans, particularly women, in the city.

Also read: Tourism in Vizag to get a fillip

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu