Pfizer, Sankar Foundation Host Free Eye Camp in Anakapalle

Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, a leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, organised a free eye screening camp on Friday at Tanam village in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district as a part of its CSR initiative. The camp was conducted in collaboration with Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Ravi Chander Katta, Site Head, Pfizer, in the presence of senior Pfizer officials.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Chander advised patients to make full use of the camp.

He expressed pleasure at partnering with Sankar Foundation and commended its dedication to delivering impactful eye care.

Pfizer officials visited the camp facilities and congratulated the foundation on the impressive organisation of the event.

The camp was supported by a dedicated team of employees and paramedical staff.

The camp received good response from nearby villages, according to Bangar Raju, DGM (PR, Liaison & Corporate Relations) Sankar Foundation.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu