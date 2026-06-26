The Bahubali star trio — Prabhas, Daggupati Rana and Anushka — springs a surprise by hinting at Bahubali 3.

The three actors, in a promotial video made for the Netflix documentary series, Baahubali: The Torchbearer, have kept the speculation over the Bahubali third episode alive. During the chat Rana Daggubati said: “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…” And Prabhas was seen holding up three fingers, hinting at Bahubali 3.

It may be recalled that S.S. Rajamouli, director of the magnum opus, had expressed interest in expanding what he called Bahubali universe.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu