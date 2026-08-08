Mahesh Babu Turns 51: Dookudu Returns to Theatres

“Seeing Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama during a photoshoot for the film Varanasi gave me literal goosebumps. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama,” shares director Rajamouli at a function.

“I spent a year preparing for the role of Rama,” says Mahesh Babu.

The role of Rama, though for a short duration, is a challenging one for the star son who has done different characters in his career as a hero spanning 27 years. Along with the cine-goers, Mahesh Babu too is eagerly awaiting the release of the Rs. 1,400 -crore film Varanasi which is at present on the sets.

Catching the global attention, the epic action adventure movie is creating a buzz in the film world. Said to be the first Indian film to shoot in Antarctica, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made.

For Mahesh Babu, it is the 29th film as a hero who made his debut as a child artiste in 1979. After endearing himself to audience, he made his silver screen presence as a hero with Rajakumarudu in 1999.

With several blockbusters like Murari, Pokiri, Okkadu, Dookudu, Businessman and Srimanthudu in his kitty, he reached the top ladder of the stardom winning several awards.

And now, promising an extravagant treat to his fans in a new avatar of Rudra (his character name in Varanasi), he hopes to make it big in 2027 when his multilingual is slated for release.

Known as the ‘Prince of Tollywood’, the chocolate hero is celebrating his 51st birthday tomorrow (August 9) and Dookudu is being re-released to mark the occasion.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu