Allu Arjun likely to visit Vizag on August 9 for AAA Cinemas launch

Actor Allu Arjun is likely to visit Vizag on August 9 to inaugurate the AAA Cinemas multiplex at Inorbit Mall in the city.

The launch event will be restricted, as the public will not be allowed inside the mall while he is present.

Keeping in view the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the actor’s visit on the first day of his movie Pushpa 2’s release in 2024, the city police have decided to make elaborate security arrangements on the launch day.

Owned by the actor, the eight-screen multiplex in the mall is all set to offer a new experience to cine-goers.

The mall will remain closed to general visitors while Allu Arjun is inside for security reasons.

The multiplex will be open to the general public shortly after the launch.

Read also: IBM launches its centre in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu