Andhra University Signs MoU With APEWIDC for Infrastructure Growth

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Andhra University and Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for the development of education and infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by representatives of both institutions at the office of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar.

As per the agreement, both institutions have agreed to jointly undertake programmes related to the development of infrastructure of educational institutions, coordination in construction projects, technical cooperation and development of the education sector.

Officials believe that this agreement will further accelerate the future infrastructure development work in the university.

The main purpose of this agreement is to provide quality infrastructure in the educational sector, create a better environment for students, and provide support to government education development programmes.

G.P. Rajasekhar, APEWIDC Managing Director C.N. Deevan Reddy, Executive Engineer A.Ramesh, Deputy Executive Engineer P.Naga Satyanarayana, Assistant Executive Engineer K.Bhanu and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu