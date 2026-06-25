7 Best Crime Drama Web Series You Shouldn’t Miss in 2026!

There is something intriguing about crime drama, which pulls viewers in on a global scale. It is very fascinating to watch crime-related media, be it a documentary, a movie, or a web series. Watching something in this genre feels like taking a peek behind the curtain at how investigations are conducted, evidence is collected, and criminals are apprehended on a daily basis. If you love watching crime drama web series, here are some of the best crime drama web series that you shouldn’t miss out on!

Best Crime Drama Web Series To Watch!

1. Person of Interest (Netflix)

Harold Finch is a mysterious, reclusive computer programmer with seemingly endless funds. He teams up with an ex-CIA agent, John Reese, to prevent crimes before they happen, using The Machine he created. The Machine spies on civilians, analyses patterns before a crime is committed, and records their Social Security numbers in a list.

However, they are repeatedly pursued by the government and higher-ups obsessed with The Machine.

2. The Mentalist (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

This procedural drama follows Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He uses the skill from his previously successful but fraudulent job as a psychic medium to help CBI agents solve murders. Jane gets involved with the CBI to track down the serial killer called Red John, who murdered Jane’s wife and daughter.

3. Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

After the end of the First World War, despair had clouded Birmingham. The returning soldiers and crime gangs are now looking to survive in the aftermath of the war. One of the gangs on the streets is Peaky Blinders, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, who is set on moving up in the world, no matter the cost.

4. Better Call Saul (Netflix)

This legal crime drama is the prequel to the Emmy-nominated series, Breaking Bad. This drama focuses on the transformation of Jimmy McGill, a former con artist striving to gain respect as a public defender, into Saul Goodman, a confident criminal lawyer with ties to the drug cartel.

5. Mindhunter (Netflix)

Catching a criminal requires thinking like one. That is the job of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench. In order to expand the subject of criminal science, the two agents begin to delve into the psychology behind murders and end up getting a little too close to real-life monsters.

6. Fargo (Amazon Prime Video)

The anthology series revolves around murder, intrigue, and deception that unfold across the frozen Minnesota landscape. All of these cases have one thing in common: Fargo, North Dakota.

7. True Detective (JioHotstar)

This American anthology crime drama follows police officers and detectives in the USA as they investigate various homicides while confronting skeletons in their closets.

From cold-blooded killers to highly intelligent police agents, this list features crime drama web series perfect for any streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Start watching these elite dramas and let us know your recommendations in the comments below!

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