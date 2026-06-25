Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi has called upon the people to fight against the drug trafficking and abuse.

The CP, who took part in the walkathon held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed that many youth were ruining their lives by addicting to drugs and other narcotics. He underlined the need to identify such persons and bring about a change in them.

The CP urged the people to inform the police if they have any information about drug trafficking.

The walkathon was organised under the auspices of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vizag on beach road. Along with JCI members, Mrs. A.V.N. College students, Vizag Film Society members and youth participated in the programme.

It was attended by JCI India zone four president Chaitanya Vasanthavada, JCI Vizag president T. Ravindra, secretary U. Gayatri, project chairperson Dilip Kumar, zone mentor K.V. Rao, vice- president K.M.K. Ramesh and others.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu