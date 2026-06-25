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    Newly married woman found dead

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Newly married woman found dead

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

Newly Married Woman Found Dead at Home in Visakhapatnam

A newly married woman was found dead at home at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam. According to reports, the woman, Krishnaveni (25), was married to Y. Murali of Mentada in Vizianagaram district on May 13.

While Murali is working in a company in the city, Krishnaveni was an employee in a shop. The couple is staying in a rented house at PM Palem.

When Murali returned home from duty on Wednesday night, Krishnaveni was found hanging from a fan.

Following a complaint by Murali, the police visited the house and sent the body to KGH for post-mortem examination.

Registering it a case of suspicious death, the PM Police are investigating.

Also read: Tourism in Vizag to get a fillip

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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