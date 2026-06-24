South Coast Railway Puts Passenger Safety First at Review Meet

The review meeting held by South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday mainly focused on the safety of passengers.

The General Manager stressed the need for continuous vigilance, strict adherence to safety procedures, proactive risk assessment, and effective coordination among departments to ensure a safe and secure travel environment for passengers.

He exhorted all officers and staff to be committed to the principles of safety-first and customer-centric service.

During the meeting, Sandeep Mathur assessed the current status of train operations, punctuality performance, safety protocols, security arrangements, and various measures being undertaken to ensure resilient and seamless railway operations across the South Coast Railway network.

The discussions focused on strengthening operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service delivery.

Reiterating South Coast Railway’s commitment to operational excellence, the General Manager said that safety remains the foremost priority of Indian Railways and directed all officials concerned to maintain the highest standards of safety, security, punctuality, and passenger service across the zone.

Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of all four divisions participated in the meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu